Suspect shot at North Freeway motel while officials issued felony warrant, authorities say

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

HOUSTON – A suspect was shot Wednesday morning at a motel along the North Freeway while authorities were issuing a felony warrant, Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Mark Herman said.

It happened at the Express Inn located at the 16620 North Freeway.

Herman said constables were responding to the location to assist the another agency executing a felony warrant when the suspect was shot. No information about the age, identity or nature of the felony warrant concerning the suspect has been released as of this writing.

Emergency workers are on the scene and people are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing report. Check back here for more details as they become available.

