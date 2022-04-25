84º

Watch live: SWAT standoff ends in southeast Houston, police say

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Officials are sharing an update after a SWAT standoff has ended in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON – A SWAT standoff has ended in southeast Houston Monday, police said.

Houston police earlier said they were in the 7400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at Van Fleet with a man armed in a vehicle.

Police said on Twitter that “the suspect and a SWAT officer discharged weapons. No officers were hurt. The suspect is being taken to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound.”

Martin Luther King Boulevard is closed in both directions and people are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing report. Please check back here for the latest.

