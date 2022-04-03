New Caney ISD officer injured in shooting involving catalytic converter theft suspects outside movie theater

A New Caney Independent School District officer working an extra job was injured trying to stop suspects believed to be trying to steal catalytic converters from vehicles outside a movie theater in North Harris County.

The officer was one of two from the school district who was working at the ShowBiz Cinemas on Canyon Lakes Trace in Humble Saturday night.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said preliminary information indicated the two officers shot at the possible catalytic converter theft suspects, who attempted to run them over, in the parking lot.

@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident outside a movie theater at 4811 Canyon Trace Dr, near Wilson Rd. Preliminary info: 2 officers (New Caney ISD) working an extra-job, shot at possible catalytic converter theft suspects, who attempted to run over them. Suspects fled in 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qgOMkjfhXV — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 3, 2022

One of the officers was struck by a bullet in the leg, which the Sheriff said may have been the result of a ricochet. The officer was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The description of the suspects and the vehicle they fled in is limited at this time. Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted that they fled in a dark grey sedan.