2 deputies shot in Katy neighborhood, suspect dead, authorities say

KATY – Two Harris County deputies have been shot in the Katy area, law enforcement officials say.

The suspect shooter has since been pronounced dead at the scene, according to HCSO’s watch command.

Initial details were limited, however, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane.

A Google search shows that area as being in a residential neighborhood.

The condition of the two deputies was not immediately known. Sheriff Gonzalez is headed to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.