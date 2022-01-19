Armed man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Cypress, HCSO says

CYPRESS – A man who was allegedly armed with a pistol was shot by deputies in Cypress Tuesday evening.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a suicidal man who was armed at a retail center located at 18121 Tuckerton Road near Barker Cypress.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies exchanged dialogue with the man, but at some point, the man raised the pistol in the direction of the deputies and the deputies shot the man.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.