Clear Lake Shores officer injured, armed suspect killed by police during standoff, police say

Clear Lake Shores on March 9, 2022, as a standoff with law enforcement continued in the area of Grove Road.

CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas – A Clear Lake Shores police officer was injured during a standoff between an armed suspect who was barricaded in a home, according to the police department.

Clear Lake Shores Police Chief Tracy Keele said, just before 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Grove Road for a domestic disturbance call.

When police arrived to the scene, officials said the first responding officer, Eric Galvan, was met by gunfire from the man at the front door. When Galvin retreated for cover, he fell and broke his shoulder in the process.

Police were able to get one person out of the house, but a man who fired the gunshots remained barricaded inside.

That’s when the League City Police Department-led Combined Agency Response Team (CART) unit was called to assist and negotiate with the suspect. At about 10 a.m., the tactical team used flash bangs and entered the house. The scene deteriorated and devolved into an officer-involved shooting, police said. The suspect was killed during the shooting.

Ad

Police said Galvan was taken to a hospital for his shoulder injury. Unfortunately, his recovery process will include surgical repair; however, his prognosis is positive and his spirits are high, according to a release.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Galveston District Attorney’s Office, are conducting their inquiries into the incident.