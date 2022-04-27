Watch live: Authorities share update from scene of officer-involved shooting in east Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect has been shot by officers during an officer-involved shooting in east Houston Wednesday afternoon, Houston Police Department confirmed.

Houston police responded to reports of the officer-involved shooting in the 8700 block of Josie Street around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, a suspect was shot and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No officers were injured during the shooting, HPD said.

