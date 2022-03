HUMBLE – One person has been shot following an officer-involved shooting outside of a store in Humble, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a Ross store located on 9815A Farm to Market.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital. It’s not immediately clear if the person who was shot was a suspect, but no officers were injured, according to investigators.

