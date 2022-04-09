72-year-old shot by Texas City officer while holding woman at knifepoint, sheriff says

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A 72-year-old man was reportedly shot by a Texas City officer during a domestic dispute on Friday.

Officers say they received calls regarding a family disturbance on 11th Street at 5th Avenue North around 3:40 p.m.

According to police, the elderly man, who officials identified as Juan Benard Benavides Jr., was shot in the stomach after failing to comply with officers as he held a woman at knifepoint.

The officer who reportedly opened fire told investigators he asked Benavides multiple times to drop the weapon before shooting him.

The woman who was being held by Benavides was able to get away after he was shot.

Benavides was taken by ambulance to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital where he remained in an unknown condition as of Friday night.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.