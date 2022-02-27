46º

HPD: Suspect shot by officer after carjacking in northeast Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston
Investigation underway after a carjacking suspect was shot by an officer in NE Houston (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A suspect was shot by an officer after a carjacking in northeast Houston Sunday morning, police said.

It happened at the intersection of North Wayside Drive and Tidwell Road shortly after 8 a.m.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

No officers were hurt.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

