HPD: Suspect shot by officer after carjacking in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect was shot by an officer after a carjacking in northeast Houston Sunday morning, police said.
It happened at the intersection of North Wayside Drive and Tidwell Road shortly after 8 a.m.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
No officers were hurt.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
HPD commanders & PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting at North Wayside Drive at Tidwell Rd in NE Houston.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 27, 2022
Prelim info is a carjacking suspect was shot by officers. Suspect transported to a hospital. No officers hurt. Further info will come from the scene.#hounews pic.twitter.com/OeiUnGhQJI