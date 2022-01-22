Police dog stabbed by robbery suspect near Heights area, police say

Large police presence at the Vergi 24/7 Animal Hospital after reports of a K9 officer stabbed in west Houston

HOUSTON – A police dog was stabbed by a suspect during a reported robbery west of downtown Houston, police said on Saturday.

Police said it happened during a robbery call in the 800 block of Memorial Heights Drive near Washington Avenue at around 9 a.m.

The police dog was transported to an area animal hospital in 8900 block of Katy Freeway in unknown condition, police said in a tweet.

The suspect that stabbed the police dog was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.