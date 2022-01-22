Police dog stabbed by robbery suspect near Heights area, police say

HOUSTON – A police dog was stabbed by a suspect during a reported robbery west of downtown Houston, police said on Saturday.
Police said it happened during a robbery call in the 800 block of Memorial Heights Drive near Washington Avenue at around 9 a.m.
The police dog was transported to an area animal hospital in 8900 block of Katy Freeway in unknown condition, police said in a tweet.
The suspect that stabbed the police dog was taken into custody.
This is a developing story, please check back for details.