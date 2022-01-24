Robbery suspect accused of stabbing HPD K-9 officer with butcher knife has bonded out, documents state

Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26 is facing three charges including interference with a police dog.

HOUSTON – A man who is accused of stabbing a Houston Police K-9 while evading officers following a robbery has bonded out, according to court documents.

Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, was charged with evading arrest, robbery with bodily injury, and interference with a police service animal.

On Jan. 22, Smith attempted to carjack a vehicle in the 800 block of Memorial Heights Drive with two men inside, court documents stated. While unsuccessful, he allegedly struck the driver with his hand and fled to a nearby H-E-B on Washington Avenue. He also stole a phone charger.

Nate, a Belgian Malinois who serves as a SWAT officer dog, was on duty with his human partner when officers responded to the robbery at around 8 a.m.

Once officers found Smith, they established a perimeter at an apartment complex parking garage. However, Smith managed to escape.

Nate was released and began to chase Smith on foot, according to HPD.

Police said Smith, armed with a butcher knife, turned around and stabbed Nate multiple times behind a building in the 1600 block of Bass Street. Officers heard a loud yelp from the dog.

Nate’s partner scooped him up and rushed him to an area animal hospital on Katy Freeway. The brave dog lost a lot of blood, but is now recovering at home after undergoing surgery.

Smith was released after posting a $50,000 bond. He was due in court on Monday morning.