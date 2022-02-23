WATCH LIVE: 1 injured after officer-involved shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston officers were involved in a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirm.

Officials say at least one person has been transported to the hospital.

More than a dozen Houston police officers, EMT units, and fire crews were responding to the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting at a business at 7500 Bellaire Boulevard.



The initial call was to assist an officer.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting or if the officer(s) themselves were hit.

