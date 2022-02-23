43º

WATCH LIVE: 1 injured after officer-involved shooting at PlazAmericas Mall in SW Houston

A large emergency response is happening in southwest Houston.

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Houston officers were involved in a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirm.

Officials say at least one person has been transported to the hospital.

More than a dozen Houston police officers, EMT units, and fire crews were responding to the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

The initial call was to assist an officer.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting or if the officer(s) themselves were hit.

This is breaking news. KPRC 2 crews at the scene.

