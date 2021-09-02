Road rage in 2021: These are the road rage incidents we’ve been reporting on this year

HOUSTON – The rise of COVID-19 cases isn’t the only growing problem in the Houston area -- road rage incidents have been taking a toll on local authorities and making roads dangerous for many.

From January through April this year, law enforcement agencies reported 107 road rage crashes in Harris County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Road rage at this point is synonymous with Houston traffic.

READ: Researchers hunt for the answers to road rage

Just this year alone, there have been more than a dozen road rage incidents, including deadly cases. Here are some of the incidents KPRC 2 has reported on so far in 2021:

A 15-year-old girl was struck in the arm by a bullet after a driver shot at another vehicle during a possible road rage incident in west Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Ad

The shooting was reported at Katy Freeway near Greenhouse Road.

Deputies said the teen was in stable condition but required surgery.

A man has been charged in a January road rage shooting on Sam Houston Tollway in Harris County, according to court documents.

John Ryan Burns, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault from the Jan. 26 road rage shooting.

Burns is accused of firing several rounds at the vehicle, striking the front left tire, causing the driver to slam on his breaks to get behind the GMC and call 911, according to court records. The driver provided police the GMC’s license plate number and a photo of Burns, according to court records.

Burns denied shooting at the vehicle and said that he only showed the weapon, according to court documents.

Road rage was to blame again when a Katy man was shot and wounded by an irate driver.

Matthew Sammon said he was headed home when another driver tried to force his way onto a Katy Freeway ramp near Highway 99. He said the driver became angry when Sammon refused to let him in.

Ad

Sammon said the freeway ramp narrows from three lanes to two lanes to one, and that’s where the trouble started.

“I look over and I see him and he looked at me. I hear the crack and I feel something hit my arm,” he said

The sound was a gunshot, which passed through Sammon’s car door and into his arm.

“After I came to the realization I’d been hit, you know I got mad. And so I jumped back on Highway 99 and I followed him,” Sammon said.

Even wounded, Sammon said it wasn’t hard for him to identify the vehicle to police, as the owner’s business name and phone number were on the back window.

That information led police to 38-year-old Cory James Howard, who admitted to being involved in the incident but denied shooting Sammon. He was charged with aggravated assault.

A child was shot in the head during what investigators believe was a road rage incident.

The shooting was reported in the 19900 block of Masters Manor Lane in west Harris County.

Ad

According to Harris County deputies, the incident is believed to have started near the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Park Row. Jason Spencer, a spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, said witnesses reported that a vehicle with a family of four inside stopped at the intersection and a man jumped out and began asking for help.

“Another vehicle pulled up close to them, and someone began firing shots from inside the vehicle at that family’s vehicle,” Spencer said.

Spencer said the man then jumped back in his vehicle and drove to a nearby hospital where it was found that a 9-year-old girl inside the vehicle had been shot in the head. He said the girl was flown from the hospital to another hospital in the Texas Medical Center for treatment, where she was listed in stable condition and underwent surgery.

Spencer said investigators are looking for any tips from the public on the whereabouts of the gunman or any information on what led up to the shooting. He asked anyone with information or security camera footage to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Ad

A woman was killed in a suspected road rage shooting in northwest Houston, police said.

Houston police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 8500 block of Rannie Road. On arrival, units found a female driver dead from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Michael Arrington with the Houston Police Department Homicide Division.

Investigators said that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect in the 8600 block of Rayson Road shortly before the shooting.

After the fight on Rayson Road, both drivers got back into their vehicles and drove off, only to encounter each other again two blocks away on Rannie Road. During this second encounter, the suspect fired three to four rounds into the woman’s car, striking her, before fleeing the scene Arrington said.

A passenger in the victim’s car was not injured in the shooting.

A road rage incident came to a crashing end when a driver slammed into a house in Spring, the constable’s office said.

Ad

Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to reports of a road rage incident in the 23200 block of Drywood Crossing around 7 p.m.

The constable’s office said two vehicles were racing when one of the drivers lost control and crashed into a residence.

The owner of the House, Brian Hill, said he was thankful he nor his kids were inside of the home at the time. The constable’s office said four people were arrested in connection with the crash.

Justin Bryant was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a felon in possession of a weapon. Kristi Coker was charged with child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver - she was found with 214.2 grams of methamphetamine and a weapon. Kyle Bryant and Sarah Cogswell were charged with deadly conduct.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage shooting that left an 11-year-old girl injured in Tomball.

Ad

Max Meyers, 22, was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury and deadly conduct.

On March 27, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Grand Parkway at Highway 249.

Deputies said the 11-year-old girl was traveling in the car with her family after attending a youth dance when Meyers, who was driving a Ford F150, fired two gunshots in the direction of the family’s vehicle. Deputies said the girl was shot in her hip and abdomen. She was transported to Memorial Hermann hospital in serious condition.

Investigators said Meyers confessed to shooting at the van after surveillance video was obtained.

After searching his apartment and vehicle, investigators said a gun was recovered from the home and a 9mm shell casing was located in the back of his truck.

A road rage shooting that left a man in critical condition, deputies said. Investigators said it appears the shooter only got upset because the victim got too close to his car.

Ad

Surveillance video shows the incident that happened at the 7 Days Food Store on Kenswick Drive just before 4 p.m. Monday.

The victim was in a white pickup truck and as backed out of a parking space, a black Toyota Avalon parked at the gas pumps behind him.

The video showed that as the victim left, the driver of the Avalon walked up to his truck and they got into an argument.

Constable Mark Hermann with Harris County Precinct 4 said the shooter jumped in his car, followed the man home to Stagewood Drive in Humble, and fired into the victim’s truck. Investigators said a bullet hit the man in the hip.

A man was injured during a road rage shooting in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened at the North Freeway near Greens Road in the Greenspoint area, police said.

According to authorities, a man was shot in the leg following an argument with another motorist.

Ad

A man was shot during a road-rage incident in the 2500 block of I-45 in Spring.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the feeder road of I-45. According to deputies, the man was shot by a suspect driving a tan Chevy truck with a white hood, a white tailgate and towing a trailer.

Deputies described the suspect as a man who was possibly wearing a baseball-style hat, a blue shirt and neatly trimmed facial hair.

The victim was transported to the hospital, deputies said.

A deadly shooting on one of Houston’s busiest freeways is under investigation. Houston police closed the northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at Griggs Road so homicide and forensic teams could process the crime scene.

Investigators said four vehicles were involved, but two left the scene, including the shooter’s vehicle.

“Shots were fired. It’s unknown if it’s road rage or any other kind of relation, gangs or anything of that nature,” said HPD Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu.

Ad

Houston police responded to reports of a crash on the Gulf Freeway at Griggs Road around 12:25 p.m.

Police said two vehicles were speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when one vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier.

Police said witnesses noticed a man inside of the vehicle had been shot and attempted to help him.

“We had two Good Samaritans that tried to bring him out, give him CPR, provide medical attention for the gunshot wound to stop the bleeding,” Cantu said.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was a road rage incident.

A man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle on the North Freeway, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Houston police responded to reports of a crash on the North Freeway feeder road before E. Parker around 4:30 p.m.

Police said one man was found dead inside a vehicle.

“It looks like there might have been some sort of altercation with another vehicle,” said Lt. Larry Crowson. “We don’t know if it was road rage or a targeted incident at this point.”

Ad

No suspect is in custody, according to authorities.

A man was killed in a road rage shooting in the 4000 block of Highway 6 south in west Harris County.

Deputies spoke with a witness on the scene who had been in the car with the victim and two children when the shooting occurred. The witness reported that the group got into some sort of traffic altercation with a male driving a black Ford Mustang. Both vehicles stopped at the intersection of Alief Coldine and Highway 6. The victim was shot after getting out of the vehicle and having a verbal confrontation with the Mustang driver, according to release.

After the shooting, the Mustang driver fled the scene westbound on Alief Clodine from Highway 6.

Investigators determined the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

A man was injured during a possible road rage shooting on the Eastex Freeway, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 11200 block of Eastex Freeway near E. Mount Houston around 4 p.m.

Ad

Gonzalez said the man, who is in his 20s, was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a possible road rage incident.

Gonzalez said a Good Samaritan stopped and tried to render aid to the victim until first responders arrived.

Houston police said a man showed up to a fire department with a gunshot wound and told investigators that his vehicle had been shot at.

According to police, two vehicles were driving on I-10 when the driver of a white Nissan started shooting at the victim’s vehicle, striking the passenger of his vehicle in the leg.

Police said the victim exited the highway and went to the fire station for help. Authorities said the man who was shot was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

David Castro, 17, was fatally shot in the head on July 6 following a road rage incident after he and his family left an Astros game.

A judge set a bond at $350,000 for the suspect Gerald Wayne Williams, who was charged with murder.

Ad

The shooting death made headlines for nearly a month.

Two women have been arrested after they were involved in a road rage incident in north Harris County.

The incident happened on July 3 in the 810 block of FM 1960, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Herman said one of his deputies saw two women involved in a dispute. Two women -- later identified as Jala Abram, 22, and Takarra Miles, 26, -- were engaged in a road rage incident and had damaged each other’s vehicle by ramming into each other intentionally, Herman said.

At one point, Herman said Abram took a metal bat from her vehicle and started hitting Miles’ vehicle repeatedly.

Abram and Miles were taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief. Abram’s bail was set at $2,500, and Miles’ was set at $100. Both have since bonded out of jail.

Police said two children were injured during a road rage shooting in northwest Houston Sunday.

Ad

Officers said the shooting happened at 400 N. Loop W. around 7 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspect started firing a gun right along the freeway. Police said a 9-year-old girl and a 6-month-old boy were injured by flying debris.

Police said this all started when a suspect in a red, two-door Acura tried to merge in the victim’s lane. The two drivers ended up in an argument of some sort. Investigators say that is when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

The two children were transported to the hospital, police said. Officers said the girl was struck by either a bullet or shrapnel and the 6-month-old boy sustained a cut on his forehead from glass. Investigators said both children are in stable condition.

A woman was charged after being accused of repeatedly slamming her vehicle into the back of an Uber driver’s vehicle during a road rage incident, according to the Houston Police Department.

Ad

Britany Devone Miller, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident.

According to court documents, an Uber driver with passengers was driving east around 2:55 a.m. in the 5800 block of East Freeway when Miller began driving aggressively. Records show that Miller drove behind the Uber and began ramming the driver’s vehicle. According to court records, Miller then drove in front of the Uber and stopped in the middle of the freeway, got out and began yelling at the driver and his passengers.

According to court records, the Uber driver drove around Miller and left but was followed by the suspect to 23330 East Freeway. Records show the Uber driver drove into a parking lot to wait on the police and drove around in circles while Miller followed.

When officers arrived, officials arrested Miller where she was placed into custody. Miller claimed the Uber driver had hit her vehicle, which police said the other driver did not and witnesses also confirmed.

Ad

Deputies are investigating after a woman said she was shot while driving in north Harris County.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 19000 block of Remington Park Drive around 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to officials, the woman was driving home when she noticed a car following her. Moments later, the woman said someone in the passenger seat of the vehicle leaned out of the window with a rifle and started firing multiple shots.

Deputies are investigating a road rage shooting where two people were injured in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at two separate locations on W. Little York at Brittmore and W. Little York at Sam Houston Pkwy around 6 p.m.

According to investigators two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident and one of the drivers shot the other driver several times and wounded a passenger.

Ad

Witnesses told deputies that the man who got shot was driving aggressively towards the other driver.

A woman was injured in a possible road rage shooting, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:10 p.m. when a vehicle with four people in it driving down Quitman Street cut another car off, Houston police said. Someone inside that vehicle fired multiple shots at the group, striking a female passenger in the leg.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

The incident remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.

What do you think about road rage in the Houston area? Have you been a victim? Let us know in the comments.