Man charged after 11-year-old girl injured in road rage shooting in Tomball

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage shooting that left an 11-year-old girl injured in Tomball.

Max Meyers, 22, was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury and deadly conduct.

On March 27, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Grand Parkway at Highway 249.

Deputies said the 11-year-old girl was traveling in the car with her family after attending a youth dance when Myers, who was driving a Ford F150, fired two gunshots in the direction of the family’s vehicle.

Deputies said the girl was shot in her hip and abdomen. She was transported to Memorial Hermann hospital in serious condition.

Investigators said Meyers confessed to shooting at the van after surveillance video was obtained.

After searching his apartment and vehicle, investigators said a gun was recovered from the home and a 9mm shell casing was located in the back of his truck.

Ad

Meyers is currently being held on a $115,000 bond.