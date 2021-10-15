Man killed in shooting that stemmed from minor wreck; Gunman at large, FBCSO says

Fort Bend deputies are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a car wreck.

Fort Bend deputies are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a car wreck.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that stemmed from a car wreck.

The minor crash happened at around 2:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Addicks Clodine Road and Beechnut Street, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

After the collision, one of the drivers pulled forward, got out of his vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the other vehicle.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The gunman remains at large, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies described the shooting suspect as a Hispanic man

A deputy at the scene said investigators have a suspect vehicle in their possession.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to seek alternate routes, as the investigation will result in traffic delays in the area.