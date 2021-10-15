Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Man killed in shooting that stemmed from minor wreck; Gunman at large, FBCSO says

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Fort Bend County, FBCSO, car wreck, shooting, Beechnut
Fort Bend deputies are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a car wreck.
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that stemmed from a car wreck.

The minor crash happened at around 2:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Addicks Clodine Road and Beechnut Street, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

After the collision, one of the drivers pulled forward, got out of his vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the other vehicle.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The gunman remains at large, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies described the shooting suspect as a Hispanic man

A deputy at the scene said investigators have a suspect vehicle in their possession.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to seek alternate routes, as the investigation will result in traffic delays in the area.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

