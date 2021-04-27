Deputies searching for suspect after 40-year-old man shot in hip during road rage incident in northwest Harris County

HUMBLE, Texas – There are new developments Tuesday in a road rage shooting that left a man in critical condition, deputies said.

Investigators said it appears the shooter only got upset because the victim got too close to his car.

Surveillance video shows the incident that happened at the 7 Days Food Store on Kenswick Drive just before 4 p.m. Monday.

The victim, 40-year-old Jose Gutierrez, was in a white pickup truck.

As Gutierrez backed out of a parking space, a black Toyota Avalon parked at the gas pumps behind him.

Video showed that as Gutierrez left, the driver of the Avalon walked up to his truck and they got into an argument.

Constable Mark Hermann with Harris County Precinct 4 said the shooter jumped in his car, followed Gutierrez home to Stagewood Drive in Humble, and fired into the victim’s truck. Investigators said a bullet hit Gutierrez in the hip. He is expected to undergo surgery Tuesday evening, Hermann said.

Anyone with information on the suspect seen in the surveillance video is urged to call authorities.