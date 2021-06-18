Man charged in Harris County road rage shooting on Sam Houston Tollway

HOUSTON – A man has been charged in a January road rage shooting on Sam Houston Tollway in Harris County, according to court documents.

John Ryan Burns, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault from the Jan. 26 road rage shooting.

According to court documents, the driver of one vehicle switched lanes to pass Burns’ black GMC Denali to get in front of him as he was on his way to work. The GMC suddenly started riding near the vehicle’s bumper, and when the driver tried to get out of Burns’ way, he noticed Burns’ holding a gun out of his window using the mirror of the truck for support, according to court documents.

Burns is accused of firing several rounds at the vehicle, striking the front left tire, causing the driver to slam on his breaks to get behind the GMC and call 911, according to court records. The driver provided police the GMC’s license plate number and a photo of Burns, according to court records.

Ad

After an investigation, officials were able to confirm the GMC’s license plate information and conducted a follow up at the address registered to the suspect’s vehicle, according to court documents. When Burns was questioned at the address, he admitted that he did have interaction with the driver on that day and it was confirmed that he was involved in the road rage incident, according to court records.

Burns denied shooting at the vehicle and said that he only showed the weapon, according to court documents.