Man injured after possible road rage shooting on Eastex Freeway, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man has been injured during a possible road rage shooting on the Eastex Freeway Wednesday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 11200 block of Eastex Freeway near E. Mount Houston around 4 p.m.

Gonzalez said the man, who is in his 20s, was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a possible road rage incident.

Gonzalez said a Good Samaritan stopped and tried to render aid to the victim until first responders arrived. He also added that an empty child seat was in the back of the victim’s vehicle, but no toddler was on board during the shooting.

Deputies said the suspect fled the scene going northbound on the Eastex Freeway in a white or cream-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the possible road rage incident is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Ad