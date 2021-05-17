Cloudy icon
Local News

All lanes of Gulf Freeway at Griggs Road shut down after possible road rage shooting, police say

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

All lanes of I-45 at Griggs shut down due to possible road rage shooting (KPRC)

Houston – All northbound lanes of IH-45 Gulf Freeway have been shut down after a deadly shooting and crash, according to police.

Houston police responded to reports of a crash on the Gulf Freeway at Griggs Road around 12:25 p.m.

Police said two vehicles were speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when one vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier.

Police said witnesses noticed a man inside of the vehicle had been shot and attempted to help him.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

HPD assistant chief Patricia Cantu said four vehicles in total were involved in the crash, but only two vehicles were left at the scene. Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was a road rage incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

