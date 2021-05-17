All lanes of Gulf Freeway at Griggs Road shut down after possible road rage shooting, police say

All lanes of I-45 at Griggs shut down due to possible road rage shooting

Houston – All northbound lanes of IH-45 Gulf Freeway have been shut down after a deadly shooting and crash, according to police.

Houston police responded to reports of a crash on the Gulf Freeway at Griggs Road around 12:25 p.m.

Police said two vehicles were speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when one vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier.

Police said witnesses noticed a man inside of the vehicle had been shot and attempted to help him.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

HPD assistant chief Patricia Cantu said four vehicles in total were involved in the crash, but only two vehicles were left at the scene. Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was a road rage incident.

HPD is closing the Gulf Freeway inbound at Griggs Road to conduct an investigation into the shooting of a male that occurred about 12:20 p.m.



Male has been transported to the hospital in unknown condition.



PIO is en route.



No further details at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/zemlI7G6wL — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.