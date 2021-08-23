Investigation underway after 2 children hurt during road rage shooting in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said two children were injured during a road rage shooting in northwest Houston Sunday.

Officers said the shooting happened at 400 N. Loop W. around 7 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspect started firing a gun right along the freeway. Police said a 9-year-old girl and a 6-month-old boy were injured by flying debris.

Police said this all started when a suspect in a red, two-door Acura tried to merge in the victim’s lane. The two drivers ended up in an argument of some sort. Investigators say that is when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

The two children were transported to the hospital, police said. Officers said the girl was struck by either a bullet or shrapnel and the 6-month-old boy sustained a cut on his forehead from glass. Investigators said both children are in stable condition.

A witness described the suspect to police as a black male with tattoos on his face, who had long hair with red streaks.

Police say road rage incidents like this are serious and a growing issue in Houston. In July, the Houston Police Department launched the “Safe Roadways Initiative” as a way to combat the violence. The initiative includes more enforcement and education.

Because of this growing issue, investigators say try to not meet aggression with aggression or instigate a confrontation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.