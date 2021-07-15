WATCH LIVE: Houston police discuss department’s new initiative targeting road rage incidents

HOUSTON – Commanders with the Houston Police Department will discuss Thursday the department’s efforts targeting road rage incidents in the city.

HPD has launched the “Safe Roadways Initiative” as one of its initiatives to curb road rage incidents.

Since the start of the year, more than a dozen road rage incidents have been reported in the Houston area -- some fatal.

In July, a 17-year-old Astros fan was the latest to be killed in a possible road rage incident.

The press conference will begin at 4 p.m.