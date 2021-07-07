17-year-old boy shot in head in possible road rage incident after leaving Astros game with family, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a teen was shot in the head while heading home from an Astros game with his family Tuesday night.

Police said around 11 p.m., a father and his two sons left an Astros game and were traveling on I-10 when a possible road rage situation unfolded and someone fired a shot into the family’s truck. Detectives said the bullet struck a 17-year-old boy in his head.

First responders rushed the boy to the Medical Center, where he is currently in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

“Right now, we don’t have a suspect description, we don’t have a suspect vehicle description, but what we do know is that one complainant was shot and he was transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” Officer Brown with the Houston Police Department Major Assaults unit said.

Authorities have not confirmed if the family was involved in the road rage situation or if they were caught in the crossfire.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the police.