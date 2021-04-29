Man injured during road-rage shooting on I-45 in Spring, deputies say

Montgomery County – A man is recovering after deputies say he was shot during a road-rage incident Thursday afternoon.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of I-45 in Spring around 1:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the feeder road of I-45.

According to deputies, the man was shot by a suspect driving a tan Chevy truck with a white hood, a white tailgate and towing a trailer.

Deputies described the suspect as a man who was possibly wearing a baseball-style hat, a blue shirt and neatly trimmed facial hair.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. He is expected to make a full recovery, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.