Woman shot in leg during apparent road rage shooting in Texas City, authorities say

TEXAS CITY, TX – Galveston County authorities are searching for a suspect involved in an apparent road rage incident on Saturday.

Authorities said at around 7:30 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was driving northbound on Texas City Wye near I-45 when a driver in a dark-colored sedan shot her vehicle, hitting her leg.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office say the driver in the sedan had tinted windows. No other information on the suspect is available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at 409-766-2322 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-770-6084.