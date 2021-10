Areal image of a possible road rage shooting that injured 2 infants in North Harris County

One man and two infants were injured in a possible road rage crash in north Harris County Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 411 W. Richey Road and Ella.

Preliminary information suggests suspects in a white pickup truck shot a man in another car. The injured male then crashed head-on into a third, unrelated vehicle, injuring the infants, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.