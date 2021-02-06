HPD: Woman shot, killed in suspect road rage incident in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A woman was killed early Saturday in a suspected road rage shooting in northwest Houston, police said.

Around 4:52 a.m., Houston police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 8500 block of Rannie Road in the Spring Branch area. On arrival, units found a female driver dead from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Michael Arrington with the Houston Police Department homicide division.

Investigators said that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect in the 8600 block of Rayson Road shortly before the shooting.

After the fight on Rayson Road, both drivers got back into their vehicles and drove off, only to encounter each other again two blocks away on Rannie Road. The suspect fired three to four rounds into the woman’s car, striking her, before fleeing the scene Arrington said.

A passenger in the victim’s car was not injured in the shooting.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in a dark hoodie standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a full beard. His vehicle was described as a silver Ford pick-up truck.

Investigators said they received a tip about a truck matching the description in the 8500 block of Pitner Road and area treating it as a lead.

The shooting follows another suspected road rage incident that occurred in Katy Friday. During the incident, a nine-year-old girl was shot in the head.