Child shot in head during possible road-rage incident in west Harris County

Deputies investigate a shooting that left a child wounded in west Harris County, Texas, on Feb. 5, 2021.

KATY, Texas – A child was shot in the head Friday during what investigators believe was a road-rage incident.

The shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. in the 19900 block of Masters Manor Lane in west Harris County.

According to Harris County deputies, the incident is believed to have started near the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Park Row.

Deputies said the 9-year-old girl was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities are searching for the gunman.

This developing story will be updated.