HCSO: Man killed during road rage shooting in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was killed in a road rage shooting Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 7:30 pm, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol District IV deputies responded to an in-progress shooting in the 4000 block of Hwy 6 south in west Harris County.

On arrival, deputies met with Community EMS personnel administering CPR to an unresponsive 49-year-old white male. Community EMS personnel later advised deputies the male had succumbed to injuries from a gunshot wound and had been pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a release.

Deputies spoke with a witness on scene who had been in the car with the victim and two children when the shooting occurred. The witness reported that the group got into some sort of traffic altercation with a male driving a black Ford Mustang. Both vehicles stopped at the intersection of Alief Coldine and Hwy 6. The victim was shot after getting out of the vehicle and having a verbal confrontation with the Mustang driver, according to release.

After the shooting, the Mustang driver fled the scene west bound on Alief Coldine from Hwy 6.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Investigators determined the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

Homicide investigators are currently looking for the unidentified male involved in the shooting. He is is described as a Hispanic male approximately 20-years-of-age, driving a black Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.