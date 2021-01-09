HCSO: 15-year-old female shot in possible road rage shooting near Katy Freeway

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible road rage shooting in west Harris County.

The incident occurred at Katy Freeway near Greenhouse Road.

Officials said an unknown person shot at another vehicle, striking a 15-year-old female passenger in the arm.

The teen is in stable condition but will require surgery.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.