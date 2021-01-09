HCSO: 15-year-old female shot in possible road rage shooting near Katy Freeway

HOUSTON – Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible road rage shooting in west Harris County.
The incident occurred at Katy Freeway near Greenhouse Road.
Officials said an unknown person shot at another vehicle, striking a 15-year-old female passenger in the arm.
The teen is in stable condition but will require surgery.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
@HCSOTexas units are investigating a possible Road Rage shooting that occurred along the Katy Frwy near Greenhouse Rd. An unknown person shot at another vehicle, striking a 15 year old female passenger in the arm. The teen is stable condition, but will require surgery. If you— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 9, 2021