Man found shot to death inside of vehicle on North Freeway feeder road, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the North Freeway feeder road, police say
A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the North Freeway feeder road, police say (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle Friday afternoon on the North Freeway, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Houston police responded to reports of a crash on the North Freeway feeder road before E. Parker around 4:30 p.m.

Police said one man was found dead inside a vehicle.

“It looks like there might have been some sort of altercation with another vehicle,” said Lt. Larry Crowson. “We don’t know if it was road rage or a targeted incident at this point.”

No suspect is in custody, according to authorities.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

