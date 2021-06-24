Man injured during road rage shooting on I-10, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a man showed up to a fire department with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. He told investigators that his vehicle had been shot at.

Officials said police responded to HFD Station No. 8 around 3 p.m.

According to police, two vehicles were driving on I-10 when the driver of a white Nissan started shooting at the victim’s vehicle, striking the passenger of his vehicle in the leg.

Police said the victim exited the highway and went to the fire station for help.

Authorities said the man who was shot was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.