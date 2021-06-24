Partly Cloudy icon
86º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man injured during road rage shooting on I-10, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: 
road rage
,
shooting
,
crime
,
HPD
,
Houston Fire Department
,
Houston police
,
Houston
,
local
Man shot during road rage incident on I-10
Man shot during road rage incident on I-10 (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a man showed up to a fire department with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. He told investigators that his vehicle had been shot at.

Officials said police responded to HFD Station No. 8 around 3 p.m.

According to police, two vehicles were driving on I-10 when the driver of a white Nissan started shooting at the victim’s vehicle, striking the passenger of his vehicle in the leg.

Police said the victim exited the highway and went to the fire station for help.

Authorities said the man who was shot was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: