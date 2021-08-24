MUG SHOT: Woman accused of repeatedly slamming into back of Uber driver’s vehicle during road rage incident, HPD says

Britany Devone Miller, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from Aug. 22nd road rage incident and was held on a $25,000 bond at the Harris County Jail.

HOUSTON – A woman has been charged after being accused of repeatedly slamming her vehicle into the back of an Uber driver’s vehicle during a road rage incident, according to the Houston Police Department.

Britany Devone Miller, 31, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Sunday’s road rage incident and is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Harris County Jail.

According to court documents, an Uber driver with passengers was driving east around 2:55 a.m. in the 5800 block of East Freeway when Miller began driving aggressively. Records show that Miller drove behind the Uber and began ramming the driver’s vehicle. According to court records, Miller then drove in front of the Uber and stopped in the middle of the freeway, got out and began yelling at the driver and his passengers.

According to court records, the Uber driver drove around Miller and left but was followed by the suspect to 23330 East Freeway. Records show the Uber driver drove into a parking lot to wait on the police and drove around in circles while Miller followed.

When officers arrived, officials arrested Miller where she was placed into custody. Miller claimed the Uber driver had hit her vehicle, which police said the other driver did not and witnesses also confirmed.