Local News

Woman injured in possible road rage shooting, Houston police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON – A woman was injured in a possible road rage shooting Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:10 p.m. when a vehicle with four people in it driving down Quitman Street cut another car off, Houston police said. Someone inside that vehicle fired multiple shots at the group, striking a female passenger in the leg.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

The incident remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

