Woman injured in possible road rage shooting, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A woman was injured in a possible road rage shooting Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:10 p.m. when a vehicle with four people in it driving down Quitman Street cut another car off, Houston police said. Someone inside that vehicle fired multiple shots at the group, striking a female passenger in the leg.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

The incident remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.