Driver crashes into Spring home during road rage incident

SPRING – A road rage incident came to a crashing end Tuesday night when a driver slammed into a house in Spring, the constable’s office said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to reports of a road rage incident in the 23200 block of Drywood Crossing around 7 p.m.

The constable’s office said two vehicles were racing when one of the drivers lost control and crashed into a residence.

The owner of the House, Brian Hill, said he was thankful he nor his kids were inside of the home at the time.

“So, we were about 100 yards down the sidewalk there, and all of a sudden we heard three gunshots go ‘Boom, boom boom.’ So we just turned, where the gunshots were coming from, and then we saw these two cars just coming like 100 miles an hour, just screeching, and then they just flipped and crashed into my house,” Hill explained.

The constable’s office said three people were arrested in connection with the crash. No injuries were reported.

