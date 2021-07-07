2 women arrested following road rage incident where they intentionally rammed into each other’s vehicles

Jala Abram (L), 22, and Takarra Miles, 26, were arrested in connection with a road rage incident.

HOUSTON – Two women have been arrested after they were involved in a road rage incident in north Harris County.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 3 in the 810 block of FM 1960, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Herman said one of his deputies saw two women involved in a dispute. Two women -- later identified as Jala Abram, 22, and Takarra Miles, 26, -- were engaged in a road rage incident and had damaged each other’s vehicle by ramming into each other intentionally, Herman said.

At one point, Herman said Abram took a metal bat from her vehicle and started hitting Miles’ vehicle repeatedly.

Herman said the deputy who responded learned that both women had warrants out for their arrest. Abram and Miles were taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief.

Abram’s bail was set at $2,500, and Miles’ was set at $100. Both have since bonded out of jail.