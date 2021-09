Responding officers at Griggs Road in southeast Houston on Sept. 26, 2021.

HOUSTON – A man is dead after an apparent road rage shooting in southeast Houston, police said late Sunday.

Police were called to the 6300 block of Griggs Road after the reported shooting around 8 p.m. and found the man in his 20s or 30s dead at the scene.

There was possibly a passenger in the vehicle.

There is no suspect description available as of this writing.