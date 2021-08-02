Man charged in fatal road rage incident after Astros game turns himself in, police say

Gerald Wayne Williams turning himself in to police at Houston Police Department headquarters on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

HOUSTON – Gerald Wayne Williams has turned himself in to police at Houston Police Department headquarters, Houston police said Monday.

Paul Castro said in a news conference with Houston police that the safe surrender is “an answered prayer” for him and his family in their search for justice for his son David Castro, the 17-year-old who died as a result of the road rage incident on July 6.

“Prayers work,” Paul Castro said, adding that the great number of tips showed that people were touched by the story and “saw your own children in my son.”

Gerald Wayne Williams (Houston Police Department)

Williams, who arrived at HPD headquarters with activist Quanell X, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

UPDATE: Gerald Wayne Williams has turned himself in to police with Quannell X at HPD Headquarters. Chief @TroyFinner and investigators will hold a media briefing at 12:30 p.m. today. It will be live streamed. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/A3yZjDjVvv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 2, 2021

David Castro, 17, died after he was shot in the head following the road rage incident. He and his family were leaving an Astros game when he was struck.

