Partly Cloudy icon
96º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Gerald Wayne Williams: Police identify man they say is now charged in teen’s road rage death after Astros game

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Houston police, Local, Crime
Gerald Wayne Williams
Gerald Wayne Williams (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is now sought by Houston police after they say he’s been identified and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a teenager who was shot and killed in a road rage incident on July 6.

RELATED: Heartbreaking posts: Father charts family’s journey as teen organs donated, help 3 people after road rage shooting following Astros game

If you know Williams’ whereabouts, contact HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or anonymous tip for reward up to $10k from @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS.

David Castro, 17, died after he was shot in the head following the road rage incident. He and his family were leaving an Astros game with his family when he was struck.

RELATED: HPD releases new video of suspected vehicle in road rage shooting that left 17-year-old boy dead after leaving Astros game

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email