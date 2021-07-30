Gerald Wayne Williams: Police identify man they say is now charged in teen’s road rage death after Astros game

HOUSTON – Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is now sought by Houston police after they say he’s been identified and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a teenager who was shot and killed in a road rage incident on July 6.

If you know Williams’ whereabouts, contact HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or anonymous tip for reward up to $10k from @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS.

David Castro, 17, died after he was shot in the head following the road rage incident. He and his family were leaving an Astros game with his family when he was struck.

