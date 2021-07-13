Heartbreaking posts: Father charts family’s journey as teen organs donated, help 3 people after road rage shooting following Astros game

Family shares photos of 17-year-old David Xavier Castro who was shot during a possible road rage shooting after sn Astros game on July 6, 2021.

HOUSTON – The father of a teenager who died after he was shot while leaving an Astros game last week announced on social media Monday that six of his son’s organs were donated to help three people across Texas and the country.

Paul Castro marked a week since the ordeal began with a photo of Houston, thanking the city for its support.

“The sun came up today through the clouds and over our city,” Castro wrote. “I felt compelled to find the sunset today, one week since our tragedy, and take a picture of it. Our family thanks you for the love and support shown to us. Each of your pebbles in the scale has helped to make the grief boulder on the other side less heavy to bear. We thank you for sharing your #RAKDAVID acts of kindness. They have kept us afloat in the dark moments. This sunrise I captured today, speaks hope to me. The same sunrise peeks over every city, town, and farm across the world as a reminder of the inherent beauty all around us. Most importantly, it speaks to the music and beauty inside each of us that needs to be recognized and shared with each other. With our community, wherever it may be. For those who know me, they know this post is weird for me. Understand that I feel compelled to share this with those of you who have cared to read this far. Thank you for caring enough to read it. Please shine your light today in your world. Don’t risk not playing your song and letting it die inside you unshared.”

In a previous post on Monday, Paul Castro revealed that six of David’s organs helped three people across Texas and the U.S.

“We are thankful to share that David successfully donated six organs,” Paul Castro wrote. “The surgical teams were skillful with their work. Three people received his organs across Texas and the US, including his 💙.We thank you for your prayers, as do the families of the recipients, whomever they may be.”

Paul Castro charted the family’s journey to organ donation in posts through the week, sharing photos of his son.

Last week, investigators released a sketch of the suspect who shot David Castro in the head following a road rage incident. The suspect is described as a thin Black or light-skinned Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a muscular build in his twenties or thirties. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to call the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white-colored 2010 to 2014 Buick LaCrosse with a sunroof and paper tags. Detectives said the vehicle has distinctive rims, which have seven holes.

Castro’s father, Paul Castro, added that the car’s headlights have a yellowish tint.

