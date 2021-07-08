‘He was my son and buddy’: Father of teen who was killed while leaving Astros game recalls tragic moments leading up to suspected road rage

HOUSTON – The father of a teenager who was shot and killed while on his way home from an Astros game Tuesday night says the shooter chased him down the freeway for more than three miles.

“I sped up and he was still right behind me. I moved and he was right behind me. I moved and I slowed down and he was right behind me. I said, ‘This is not good,’ Paul Castro told KPRC 2.

Paul’s 17-year-old son, David Xavier Castro, was shot in the head during the suspected road rage incident that started near Minute Maid Park on Chartres Street around 11 p.m.

Paul confirmed with KPRC 2 that David died at Memorial Hermann Hospital on Thursday after being on life support.

“David was not just a statistic. He was a very good boy and he had so much to offer. Because of gun violence, he was taken away too soon without reason,” said Paul. “He was my son and my buddy. We could talk about anything. He was a deep thinker who cared about the world and its problems. We miss his hair and scruffy beard.”

Ad

Paul said his son was a dedicated Astros fan. His favorite player was Jose Altuve.

“He loved Jose Altuve for being the underdog. You know, the underdog that could. And he pictured himself in kind of that same way,” said the father. “It hurts that my last night with him was a night we were leaving an Astros game.”

Police said Paul and the driver of a white Buick sedan exchanged hand gestures before the shooting, but Paul says his gestures were much different than those of the suspected shooter.

“He gets out of the car and he starts yelling at me, and he’s like, stepping out of the car, and he’s yelling at me and he’s saying, ‘Let my car in,’” said Paul. “I said, ‘Hey man, I’ve let three cars in already.’”

Paul said he eventually let the driver in front of him.

“So, he got in. I didn’t flash my lights. I didn’t flip him off. I let him in and he was in front of me,” he explained. “When I explained that to HPD, I explained that we exchanged hand gestures, his hand gesture was different from mine, mine was just... I’ve let people in.”

Ad

Paul said they were headed home when they noticed the Buick was behind them and following them.

“My son David was a little nervous. He said, ‘There’s that guy.’ I said, ‘I know.’ And I said, ‘We are going to go a different direction,’” said Paul. “I went as fast as I could, and I started merging through traffic.”

Paul said he maneuvered as much as he could, but a short time later, he heard glass breaking.

“I heard ‘Pop, pop,’ and then I thought he missed,” Paul told KPRC 2. “I turn around and I see Luke and I said, ‘You’re ok, Luke?’ He was in the back seat, and then I realized my other son had been hit.”

Paul said his family does not hate the suspect, but they do not forgive him at this time.

“I would love to just ask him if he has any understanding of what he did, and I would hope that he could save his soul by seeking forgiveness and by making amends with the world,” he said.

David’s family plans to donate his organs. His family said it is his last gift to the world.

Ad

Police are looking for the driver of the white Buick sedan, which has a sunroof.

Crime Stoppers of Houston has increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect to $10,000. If you have information call 713-222-TIPS.