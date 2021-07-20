HPD releases new video of suspected vehicle in road rage shooting that left 17-year-old boy dead after leaving Astros game

HOUSTON – On Tuesday, the Houston Police Department released new surveillance video of the suspected vehicle involved in a road rage shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

David Castro was shot in the head following the road rage incident on July 6 after leaving an Astros game with his family.

Houston police described the suspect’s vehicle as 2011-13, white, 4-door, Buick LaCrossee CXL premium package with Venti Ports in the hood, round fog lights and 7-spoke rims.

In a tweet, HPD said the suspect’s vehicle comes slowly from the left on Chartres at Rusk and follows David’s father’s vehicle. In a second video clip, police showed the wanted vehicle coming from the top right at the intersection of Chartes at Commerce.

UPDATE: Surveillance video of suspect vehicle in July 6 fatal road rage shooting. It is a 2011-13, white, 4-door Buick LaCrosse CXL premium package w/ Venti Ports in the hood, round fog lights & 7-spoke rims.



The vehicle comes slowly from left on Chartres @ Rusk. 1/3 #hounews pic.twitter.com/QTkAaka0av — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 20, 2021

Paul Castro, David’s father, said the vehicle chased his family down the freeway for more than three miles before shooting at their car.

On July 9, HPD released a sketch of the man accused of shooting David. Police described him as a thin Black or light-skinned Hispanic male, 5′8′' to 5′10 tall with a muscular build in his twenties or thirties.

Ad

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle and suspect (attached sketch) is asked to call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. Reward is up to $10k in this case.



More info is at https://t.co/dvZRjDdtcy 3/3 pic.twitter.com/XDI4umEGyO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 20, 2021

Crime Stoppers of Houston has increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect to $10,000. If you have information call 713-222-TIPS.

SEE MORE:

Detectives release sketch of suspect who fatally shot 17-year-old after Astros game

Teen shot during possible road rage shooting after Astros game has died, father confirms

Heartbreaking posts: Father charts family’s journey as teen organs donated, help 3 people after road rage shooting following Astros game

Ad

Students to honor teen killed in road rage shooting at Tuesday night’s Astros game