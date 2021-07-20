Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

HPD releases new video of suspected vehicle in road rage shooting that left 17-year-old boy dead after leaving Astros game

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Surveillance Video, Astros, Road Rage Shooting, Road Rage, Crime, Shooting, Teen killed
HPD releases new surveillance video of suspect gunman's vehicle.
HPD releases new surveillance video of suspect gunman's vehicle. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – On Tuesday, the Houston Police Department released new surveillance video of the suspected vehicle involved in a road rage shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

David Castro was shot in the head following the road rage incident on July 6 after leaving an Astros game with his family.

Houston police described the suspect’s vehicle as 2011-13, white, 4-door, Buick LaCrossee CXL premium package with Venti Ports in the hood, round fog lights and 7-spoke rims.

In a tweet, HPD said the suspect’s vehicle comes slowly from the left on Chartres at Rusk and follows David’s father’s vehicle. In a second video clip, police showed the wanted vehicle coming from the top right at the intersection of Chartes at Commerce.

Paul Castro, David’s father, said the vehicle chased his family down the freeway for more than three miles before shooting at their car.

On July 9, HPD released a sketch of the man accused of shooting David. Police described him as a thin Black or light-skinned Hispanic male, 5′8′' to 5′10 tall with a muscular build in his twenties or thirties.

Crime Stoppers of Houston has increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect to $10,000. If you have information call 713-222-TIPS.

