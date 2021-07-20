Students to honor teen killed in road rage shooting at Tuesday night’s Astros game

Houston, TEXAS – The legacy and the impact of 17-year-old David Castro continues to spread far and wide nearly two weeks after his death.

No arrests have been made in the road rage killing of Castro, but that has not stopped the community from spreading random acts of kindness to honor the teenager.

Heartbreaking posts: Father charts family’s journey as teen organs donated, help 3 people after road rage shooting following Astros game

On Tuesday, those acts will extend to Minute Maid Park where David enjoyed his final moments during an Astros game with his father.

Students at A+ Charter Middle School in Midtown made a big sign to hold at Tuesday night’s Houston Astros game. The sign will read R.A.K. or random acts of kindness and love and justice for David Castro.

“David and Coach Castro are such kind-hearted people and they would never do anything to (hurt anyone). They wouldn’t be mad at another person,” said 7th grader, Hailey Falk.

Coach Castro is David’s father and the superintendent of A+ Charter Middle School.

His students wanted to honor David and keep his memory alive after he was shot and killed leaving an Astros game with his father and brother almost two weeks ago.

“I felt, ‘What would Coach Castro be like? How is he going to cope with it?’ And then I was really sad about it because I knew Coach Castro would be sad. We want to find the person who did this to them and we just want to have everyone love each other,” said Falk.

Hailey and other students will also hand out hot dogs to Astros fans at the game.

The school principal says the students hope this will inspire people to do random acts of kindness, but also to come forward with any information on the shooter.

“They love Coach Castro and his family, and to think about him hurting like this, they just said, ‘We want to do something.’ Somebody will see this hashtag, somebody will see the description of the car, somebody will see the sketch of the shooter and will do the right thing,” said school principal, Kap McWhorter.

Update: Detectives release sketch of suspect who fatally shot 17-year-old after Astros game