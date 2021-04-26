‘He wanted to kill me’: Man injured during road rage shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON – A man was injured during a road rage shooting in north Houston Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. at the North Freeway near Greens Road in the Greenspoint area, police said.

According to authorities, a man was shot in the leg following an argument with another motorist.

According to HPD Sgt. Hector Pizana, the incident started at West Greens Road at Greens Pkwy. Pizana said the driver of a work truck was at a stoplight when a blue Silverado pulled up and started revving its engine. The work truck driver’s wife, who was in the passenger seat, looked over and made eye contact with the driver of the Silverado who allegedly said, “what are you looking at b****.” The woman said she told her husband to just go.

“I said ‘Yo, these guys got a gun. Yo these guys got a gun,’” said Ediker Guity who was in the back seat of the work truck.

Ad

Pizana said someone in the Silverado, with a partial paper license plate of 822, started shooting at the work truck.

“He wanted to kill me, all three of us. That’s what he wanted,” Guity said.

Pizana said both vehicles were on the North Freeway when the suspect pulled up to Guilty and started firing about five or seven more shots into the vehicle, striking the driver.