2 injured in road rage incident in NW Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating a road rage shooting where two people were injured in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at two separate locations on W. Little York at Brittmore and W. Little York at Sam Houston Pkwy around 6 p.m.

According to investigators two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident and one of the drivers shot the other driver several times and wounded a passenger.

Witnesses told deputies that the man who got shot was driving aggressively towards the other driver.

“The female that was with the individual who got shot, she admits that the person she was with exited their vehicle. She admits that he displayed a firearm to the other individual and she states that she took the gun after the shooting and threw it out the window as they drove to the other location,” HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown said.

Deputies are searching for the missing weapon.

Deputies said the driver who was injured was shot multiple times, including in the head, and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The passenger who was injured was shot in the ankle and expected to be okay, according to deputies.

The driver who opened fire is cooperating with officials, according to investigators.

The case was reviewed with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and no charges were filed. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be referred over to a grand jury for review.