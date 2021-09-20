Bullet misses 10-year-old’s head by inches in North Harris County road rage incident

Child injured in road rage shooting in Harris County, authorities say

NORTH HARRIS COUNTY – It’s a story we’ve seen play out all too many times on Houston-area streets.

Road rage ending in a shooting, this time putting children at risk.

The latest victim is a 10-year-old boy. Thankfully he’s okay, but his family is shaken by what happened.

Yael Chavez and his little brother Pedro were driving near the 15200 block of Pecan Landing in North Harris County when the shooting happened.

“I was just driving like normal. I guess they got kind of mad that I passed them and that’s when they shot,” Chavez said.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Units were called to the scene.

Two bullets went through the back of Yael’s pickup truck. The third bullet pierced the side of the passenger door, where Yael’s little brother Pedro was sitting.

Little Pedro was injured and taken to the hospital.

“I’m thankful that the bullet didn’t go through and hit him or hit me,” Yale said.

Harris County detectives spent Sunday afternoon canvassing the area.

A few hours later, Pedro returned home and rode his scooter through the neighborhood.

Yael says things could have been a lot worse and had a message to the people who opened fire.

“Why would you do that it’s a little kid in the car,” Chavez said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000.