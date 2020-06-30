COVID-19 & Texas: Your guide to living in the era of a pandemic

HOUSTON – This is the KPRC 2 resource guide to living in the COVID-19 pandemic. Within, you will find the latest news and numbers of the day, answers to your most pressing health questions, how to keep yourself and your family safe, and stories from the front lines.
Your Health:
· Explore the basics of COVID-19 and its impact on the human body. Learn more about the symptoms of COVID-19, as well as its potential impact on children, young people and the elderly.
· Find out the latest information hospitals are providing, as well as testing information. Also, get answers to your most pressing health questions.
· What measures do you need to take to stay healthy? Explore the importance of masks, self-quarantine and staying at home to avoid infection.
Statistics:
Every day is a new set of data about COVID-19. KPRC 2 is breaking down that data every day and making it information that you can use to inform your daily life.
- How do the number of tests being performed compare to the number of cases reported in the Texas? Take a look at the coronavirus positivity rate.
- Get a visual interpretation of the impact of COVID-19 with these charts tracking cases, recoveries, deaths in Texas, as well as the world. Also, look at these county-by-county updates in Texas and updates on hospital capacity and ICU beds.
- Hospitalizations for COVID among certain populations is also of particular interest. What information is available and what is not? KPRC 2 is breaking all of that down with investigative reports like this one, driven by data.
Business & Employment:
The coronavirus has taken its toll on businesses across the country, leading to massive layoffs in Texas and general economic hurt.
- Several businesses have closed, announced bankruptcies or announced closures: Chuck E Cheese, JC Penney, Pappas, AT&T and 24-Hour Fitness, among others.
- With so many people losing their jobs, here’s some direction on those companies hiring in Texas and across the nation, as well as a database of Texas jobs and information on finding work in Houston in this difficult time.
- And while it may seem like a long shot, there is hope for the job seeker. Here’s some guidance for landing the job in a pandemic.
Sports:
- The world of professional sports is trying to muddle through the coronavirus era, and here’s how it is shaping up for baseball, football and basketball to name a few.
- Take a look at how the big local teams are responding to the coronavirus shutdowns and reopenings: Astros, Rockets and Texans.
Family:
One of the biggest areas of impact from the coronavirus is on families. From education to childcare and home entertainment, parents and caregivers have faced incredible challenges over the span of the pandemic. KPRC 2 wants you to know we’re here to help with information.
- For parents of every age: Here’s what we know about child care centers in Texas, sending your kids to school in the fall, and what you need to know about education in your district.
- Development is on everyone’s minds. From parenting children with special needs to making choices about screentime, travel and nutrition, raising children in the era of COVID-19 is filled with questions. Here are some answers.
- The strain is real on families when it comes to the potential for COVID-19 exposure. Here’s some expert advice on that.
Finding and Giving Help:
Mister Rogers always said to look for the helpers. At KPRC 2, we want to be those helpers and help you find the help you need.
- Imagine hitting the job market in one of the worst economic moments in American history. It’s rough out there, but there’s guidance for job hunting during the pandemic.
- The quarantine and stay home orders have taken their toll on mental and physical health. Here are some great programs to help address those issues.
- The digital divide is a huge issue for families in this pandemic. Here’s how to get free internet for pre-K kids and refurbished laptops for students in need.
- Local businesses need help staying afloat in the COVID-19 era. Take a look at some of the places that are local and support them as they face these unprecedented times.
Travel:
It’s a new era when it comes to travel. However, KPRC 2 is helping viewers face that new reality.
- Here’s what you should know about airport/hotel safety in a restricted world after COVID-19.
- Thinking about taking a trip across Texas? Here are some destinations that can help you maintain social distancing and make the most of staying where you are -- and on a budget.
Governance:
Navigating official orders and guidance from authorities can be difficult as things change.
- Here’s the latest on the governor’s orders.
- Here’s what’s going on with the threat level and mask orders in our area. Also, an explanation of the threat levels, as determined by Harris County.
- Want to know what’s happening with enforcement? This is what Houston-area counties are saying about mask enforcement.
The heartwarming and heartbreaking stories of your lives amid COVID-19:
The one constant pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 is the resilience of people in the Houston area and beyond. There’s been heartbreak, but also stories of great triumph.
- Take this story about an elderly couple reunited after surviving coronavirus or this ingenious “hug curtain” for families to feel the love without touching.
- Or these nursing home residents getting the comfort of family or these amazing nurses sharing the gift of music with their patients.
- Coronavirus has no filter, both public figures and private people are facing the reality of infection.
Do you have questions or suggestions for this resource guide? Let us know what you are thinking. Email us at Click2Houston@KPRC.com.