COVID-19 & Texas: Your guide to living in the era of a pandemic

HOUSTON – This is the KPRC 2 resource guide to living in the COVID-19 pandemic. Within, you will find the latest news and numbers of the day, answers to your most pressing health questions, how to keep yourself and your family safe, and stories from the front lines.

· Explore the basics of COVID-19 and its impact on the human body. Learn more about the symptoms of COVID-19, as well as its potential impact on children, young people and the elderly.

· Find out the latest information hospitals are providing, as well as testing information. Also, get answers to your most pressing health questions.

· What measures do you need to take to stay healthy? Explore the importance of masks, self-quarantine and staying at home to avoid infection.

Every day is a new set of data about COVID-19. KPRC 2 is breaking down that data every day and making it information that you can use to inform your daily life.

The coronavirus has taken its toll on businesses across the country, leading to massive layoffs in Texas and general economic hurt.

The world of professional sports is trying to muddle through the coronavirus era, and here’s how it is shaping up for baseball football and basketball to name a few.

Take a look at how the big local teams are responding to the coronavirus shutdowns and reopenings: Astros Rockets and Texans

One of the biggest areas of impact from the coronavirus is on families. From education to childcare and home entertainment, parents and caregivers have faced incredible challenges over the span of the pandemic. KPRC 2 wants you to know we’re here to help with information.

Mister Rogers always said to look for the helpers. At KPRC 2, we want to be those helpers and help you find the help you need.

It’s a new era when it comes to travel. However, KPRC 2 is helping viewers face that new reality.

Navigating official orders and guidance from authorities can be difficult as things change.

The one constant pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 is the resilience of people in the Houston area and beyond. There’s been heartbreak, but also stories of great triumph.

