84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

LIVE: Hidalgo makes ‘COVID-19 threat announcement’ for Harris County

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Lina Hidalgo, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Harris County, Local

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is making an announcement about the county’s coronavirus threat level Friday morning.

Hidalgo’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

A press release about the news conference said Hidalgo will make a “COVID-19 threat announcement.” It was not immediately clear if the announcement is related to the four-level coronavirus threat scale recently released by Hidalgo.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: