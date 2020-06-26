LIVE: Hidalgo makes ‘COVID-19 threat announcement’ for Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is making an announcement about the county’s coronavirus threat level Friday morning.
Hidalgo’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
A press release about the news conference said Hidalgo will make a “COVID-19 threat announcement.” It was not immediately clear if the announcement is related to the four-level coronavirus threat scale recently released by Hidalgo.
Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.
This story will be updated.