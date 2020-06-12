Here’s a breakdown of the COVID-19 threat levels laid out by Harris County Judge Hidalgo Thursday

HOUSTON – “We may be on the precipice of disaster,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Thursday as she announced a new system to help residents understand the threat level of coronavirus in the Houston area.

In a joint press conference, Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner explained the new system that breaks down threat levels in four tiers that are color-coded.

Hidalgo said the system was designed so residents could break through the noise of all the information available on coronavirus and case trends. She said the system would allow residents to know exactly what they needed to do to continue to avoid spreading coronavirus.

Here’s a breakdown of the levels and what residents should do during each level:

Level 1: Stay home

This means there’s a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19 in Harris County

There are outbreaks that are actively getting worse and that testing and contact tracing capacity is strained or exceeded.

What to do: Minimize contact with others wherever possible and avoid leaving home except for the most essential needs like going to the grocery store for food and medicine

Level 2: Minimize all contact

This means there’s a significant and uncontrolled level of COVID-19 in Harris County

The virus is still actively spreading but contact tracing capacity is likely sufficient to meet demand

What to do: Minimize contact with others, avoiding any medium or large gatherings and only visiting permissible businesses that follow public health guidance

Level 3: Stay vigilant

There is a moderate, but controlled level of COVID-19 in Harris County

There’s a demonstrated reduction in the spread of the virus and the local healthcare system is within capacity

What to do: Residents should remain vigilant, but resume contact with others and resume leaving home

Level 4: Resume normal activity

There’s a minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in Harris County

New chains of transmission are limited and quickly broken or a vaccine and/or treatment has been developed and widely deployed.

What to do: At this level, residents may resume normal contact with others unless sick.

Guidelines through all the levels

Continue to socially distance from others

Wash your hands frequently

Use face coverings until there is a vaccine or a treatment for the virus.

If you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, quarantine for 14 days

You can read more about Hidalgo and Turner’s threat level system on the Ready Harris website.