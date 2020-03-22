CHART: Houston-area coronavirus cases in the past week

HOUSTON – More than 150 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Houston area, with most of those being reported within the past week.

Experts have said that the numbers are expected to climb even more as widespread testing for the virus begins to increase. Several testing sites opened in the Houston area last week.

The chart below shows the number of coronavirus cases reported in the Houston area each day since March 15. Data for the previous day will be added each morning.

You can read more about all of the Houston-area cases here.

